The driver of a lorry that ploughed into a barrier on the M25 was declared dead at the scene.

Police and paramedics were called to the anticlockwise carriageway, between junction 2 for the Darenth Interchange, and junction 1A for the Dartford Tunnels today (July 7).

Traffic queued for miles and police shut all three lanes for hours.

Motorists were told to avoid the area or take a diversion.

The Kent Police have has since confirmed this evening that the driver was 58, and that he came from West Yorkshire.