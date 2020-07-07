 Traffic held on the M25 clockwise after vehicle fire – UKNIP
BREAKING Dartford Kent

Traffic held on the M25 clockwise after vehicle fire

July 7, 2020

Traffic is being held on the M25 clockwise between junctions between  J1A and J1B due to a vehicle being ablaze.

 The hard shoulder and lane 1 are closed.

Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue at on scene dealing with the incident

 

