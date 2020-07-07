Two people have been arrested and more than £30,000 in cash has been seized following the search of a number of properties in Spade Lane, Sittingbourne.

Kent Police detectives investigating the theft of vehicles across the county carried out the pre-planned searched warrants on Tuesday 7 July 2020 at around 7am.

Officers seized the cash and arrested two men aged 42 and 46 on suspicion of conspiracy to steal. They both remain in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

A suspected stolen motorhome and van were also seized by police.

Since January 2020 Kent Police has received multiple reports of stolen cars, vans and caravans taken from towns including Dover, Canterbury, Folkestone, Faversham, Gillingham and Maidstone with a value totalling more than £50,000.