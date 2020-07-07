Witnesses are sought by officers investigating reports of concern for a woman in Sittingbourne.

On 4 July 2020 Kent Police was called after a group of people were seen in Ridham Avenue, Sittingbourne, where they appeared to be arguing.

Two men are then believed to have assaulted a woman at around 4.12pm before leaving in a black Mazda with a silver trimming. It is believed the woman also left the scene with the men.

Both men were described as white and in their early 30s with short hair. They were tanned and both were wearing blue jeans without tops.

One of the men, who is believed to be a passenger, was also described as having a slim build with broad shoulders and short, dark hair.

The woman was described as white, aged between 20 and 30 and around 5ft 2ins with a slim build. Her hair was dark and worn up in a ponytail. She was also tanned and was believed to be wearing a short skirt and top or a dress which was black or dark in colour.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Samantha Stuart said: ‘This is a concerning report and we are keen to talk to those involved to ascertain the details surrounding the circumstances of this incident.

‘We have carried out a number of enquiries and are now encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police appeal line for Swale on 01795 419119quoting crime reference 46/114915/20.