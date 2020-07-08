A father has thanked Police officers for helping him after he was left in a confused state while at #StanstedAirport.

Michael Furniss arrived at the airport, one of the busiest in the UK, from #Tenerife late on Thursday 2 July.

The 85-year-old was confused and our officers had concerns for his welfare before establishing that he had missed a connecting flight back home to #Stockholm, #Sweden.

Michael was checked by paramedics before we contacted his daughter, Rose.

One of our officers remained with him throughout the night and the following morning until a plan was put into place to get him home.

We discovered that the next flight back to Sweden at Stansted Airport was not until Saturday 4 July, so our officers drove Michael to Heathrow Airport.

He was cared for right until he boarded a plane that day.

Michael said: “They really looked after me and they were very charming. It was my first ever dealings with the police.

“I was confused after arriving back from holiday but the officers were first class and were ever so friendly.

“I used to live in Colchester for a short period and I didn’t know Essex Police managed the airport, so it was nice.

“They really went out of their way, even taking me to another airport. Thank you.”

Michael’s daughter, Rose, said: “I knew my father was being cared for and that he was in safe hands.

“We tried to make contact with relatives in the UK but it was late and I knew everything was going to be fine. I never had to worry thanks to Essex Police.

“We were talking about his airport adventure just this morning.”

Superintendent Steve Ditchburn, airport commander, said: “My officers acted quickly to help Michael, who was confused and had missed an important flight back home to his family.

“They cared for him, contacted his daughter and made arrangements to reunite them.

“They then drove Michael to another airport before making sure he boarded his flight safely.

“I want to thank my officers for their humanity.

“Not only do they provide security and support at a busy airport, they are also trained to help people in need and I believe they went above and beyond to help this man.”