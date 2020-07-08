A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Stephen Morrisson.

Stephen sadly died on Tuesday 23 June after he was stabbed in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wakes Arms roundabouts on Epping New Road.

A warrant was executed at an address in Chigwell this morning, Tuesday 7 July, and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

A 34-year-old man from Hackney who was arrested in connection to the investigation last week, has been released on bail until 28 July.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen who is leading the investigation said: “Our investigation is quickly gathering pace and we are making significant progress with our enquiries.

“I would like to thank everyone who has got in contact with us so far. Your help has been invaluable.

“Five people have now been arrested in connection with Stephen’s death, but we are still asking anyone who has information to come forward and speak to us.

“No matter how small or insignificant you think your information is, please get in contact with us.

“It could be the key to bringing those responsible for Stephen’s death to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact our Major Crime Team through our major incident public reporting site: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively you can call us on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.