A man and two teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in Strood.

On Monday 6 July 2020 at around 6.45pm a teenage boy was walking along Station Road when he reported being approached by three people who pulled him into a nearby alleyway.

The victim was threatened and punched before one person is alleged to have taken his body warmer that he was wearing. The suspects then walked away from the boy.

Kent Police officers were called to the scene and carried out a search of the nearby area. Three people matching the descriptions of the suspects were located near the train station along with the missing jacket.

An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on police bail until 29 July whilst enquiries continue.