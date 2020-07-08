A man has died following a collision on the #A12.
Police were called at around 9.20pm on Monday 6 July after a Renault Megane was in collision with a stationary lorry in a layby between Three Mile Hill and #Galleywood (junctions 15 and 16).
The Renault driver, a man aged in his 40s, sadly died at the scene.
The northbound side of the A12 between junctions 15 and 16 has been closed while we carry out forensic examination work at the scene.
It is likely to remain closed for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 1316 of July 6 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk