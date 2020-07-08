A murder investigation is underway after teenager is stabbed to death in Dulwich

A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Dulwich.

Police were called at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 8 July to reports of a stabbing in Seeley Drive, SE21.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged 18, suffering stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work is underway to locate and inform next of kin.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

At this early stage, anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6306/8July. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.