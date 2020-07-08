Big crane has fallen in Watts Grove in Tower Hamlets area
Big crane has fallen in watts grove tower Hamlets area
Tumble Dryer thought to be cause of flat fire in Plumstead that saw 30 people evacuated
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Felspar Close in Plumstead. A four-roomed flat on the sixth floor of...
Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad investigating the theft of diamonds from a shop in Mayfair in 2016 have charged a 52-year-old woman
Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad investigating the theft of diamonds from a shop in Mayfair in 2016 have charged a 52-year-old woman...
Police make number of arrests of those believed to be responsible for instigating violence during recent protests and demonstrations in London
During the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 8 July, officers arrested a number of people believed to be responsible for instigating violence...
A man and two teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in Strood
A man and two teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in Strood. On Monday 6 July 2020 at around 6.45pm a teenage boy was walking...
Hillingdon Hospital has closed to emergency admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak
Hillingdon Hospital has closed to emergency admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak
Five people, including a serving Metropolitan Police officer, have been charged with offences related to a conspiracy to acquire criminal property
Five people, including a serving Metropolitan Police officer, have been charged with offences related to a conspiracy to acquire criminal property...
Police are appealing for information after an unmarked police vehicle was damaged during a call for assistance
Police are appealing for information after an unmarked police vehicle was damaged during a call for assistance. On Saturday, 4 July, between 8pm and...
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit will be supporting the National Police Chief’s Council’s seat belt campaign this week.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit will be supporting the National Police Chief’s Council’s seat belt campaign this week. In the past five...
Police launch investigation after woman is found with Serious Head injuries on Southampton
Police are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they were in the vicinity of Derby Road in Southampton on Saturday evening...
A man has died following a collision on the #A12
A man has died following a collision on the #A12. Police were called at around 9.20pm on Monday 6 July after a Renault Megane was in collision with a...
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Stephen Morrisson
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Stephen Morrisson. Stephen sadly died on Tuesday 23 June after he was stabbed in a...
Off duty Police officer saves dying bikers life in Tiptree
PC Liz Ferris was off-duty driving in #Tiptree when she came across an unresponsive motorcyclist in the road. Liz, who has over 15 years’ experience...
A father has thanked Police officers for helping him after he was left in a confused state while at #StanstedAirport
A father has thanked Police officers for helping him after he was left in a confused state while at #StanstedAirport. Michael Furniss arrived at the...
Officers responded to an unlicensed music event in #Brent
Officers have tonight responded to reports of an unlicensed music event in #Brent #ColesGreenRoad Specially trained public order officers attended as...
Man found with stab wounds on Fawcett Estate in Hackney
A 20 year old man is in hospital after suffering stab wounds in Hackney, London. The attack took place at around 4pm where police found the injured...
Northampton pub attack killer’s sentence increased
A man who killed Glenn Davies, 25, has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP...
A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times
A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in #Chiswick, west-London. Met Police say at 5:38pm they were called to St Peters Road, W6. The...
Emergency services called to Incident near Ramsgate Station
Emergency services are dealing with an incident near to #Ramsgate station. Trains in the area are being delayed whilst the power is switched off to...
Police are concerned for the safety of missing Taylor White
Police are concerned for the safety of 16yr old missing person Taylor White. Taylor is believed in the Colindale Hendon area of London. She is...
A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists given curfew
A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists has been given a 21 day curfew for possessing amphetamines...
The driver of a lorry that ploughed into a barrier on the M25 was declared dead at the scene
The driver of a lorry that ploughed into a barrier on the M25 was declared dead at the scene. Police and paramedics were called to the anticlockwise...
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder. Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 19 of no...
The A282/M25 in Kent is currently experiencing severe delays
The A282/M25 in Kent is currently experiencing severe delays between J4 and J1A due to an earlier collision which caused the carriageway to be closed...
A man has been jailed after he stabbed his victim with a pair of scissors in Ashford town centre
A man has been jailed after he stabbed his victim with a pair of scissors in Ashford town centre. Sari Alkhafaji left the man with two puncture...
Direct high-speed train services from Amsterdam to London will be possible later this year, after new agreements are signed
Direct high-speed train services from Amsterdam to London will be possible later this year, after new agreements were signed today (7 July). For...
A Tunbridge Wells man who sexually abused a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed
A Tunbridge Wells man who sexually abused a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed. Jonathan Howard was sentenced to three years and four...
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Chandra who was last seen in Haringey
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Neil Chandra who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday, 2 July in Haringey. Neil...
Six arrested after drugs raids in East London
In a series of simultaneous dawn raids, warrants were executed at five residential addresses across east London on the morning of Tuesday, 7 July. ...