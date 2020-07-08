Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad investigating the theft of diamonds from a shop in Mayfair in 2016 have charged a 52-year-old woman.

Georgeta Danila 52 was extradited to the UK from France on Monday, 6 July. She was charged yesterday (Tuesday, 7 July) with one count of conspiracy to steal.

She appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on 7 July and was remanded to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, 4 August.

The alleged theft took place at a shop in New Bond Street, W1, on Thursday 10 March. Two men have previously been convicted of conspiracy to steal as part of the investigation.