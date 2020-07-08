Five people, including a serving Metropolitan Police officer, have been charged with offences related to a conspiracy to acquire criminal property contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal law Act 1977.

Between the 1st day of January 2020 and the 8thday of July 2020 within the jurisdiction of the Central Criminal Court conspired together and with others unknown to acquire criminal property, namely cash, in contravention of section 329 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, knowing the said property to constitute in whole or part and whether directly or indirectly a person’s benefit from criminal conduct.

They are:

PC Kashif Mahmood, age 31, was charged with Conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal law Act 1977

Ioan Ghergel, 33, of Newham E15, was charged with Conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal law Act 1977

Moshin Khan, 35 , of Babbacombe Gardens, IG4, charged with Conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal law Act 1977

Shabaz Khan, 32 of Lime Grove, IG6, charged with Conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal law Act 1977, Possession of criminal property, contrary to section 329(1)(c) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and Possession of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply, contrary to Section 5(3) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Shazad Khan, 32 , of Babbacombe Gardens, IG4, charged with Conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal law Act 1977

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, 8 July.

The charges follow an investigation by the Directorate of Professional Standards’ Anti-Corruption Command