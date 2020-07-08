 Man found with stab wounds on Fawcett Estate in Hackney – UKNIP
Man found with stab wounds on Fawcett Estate in Hackney

July 8, 2020

A 20 year old man is in hospital after suffering stab wounds in Hackney, London.

The attack took place at around 4pm where police found the injured man in the Fawcett Estate, E5.

No arrests yet made.

