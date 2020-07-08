Northampton pub attack killer’s sentence increased

A man who killed Glenn Davies, 25, has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP.

Michael Taiwo, 23, and Mr Davies were both part of a group of colleagues having drinks in a Northampton pub on 24 August 2019.

An argument broke out between Mr Davies and another colleague, with Mr Davies becoming angry and punching him. Taiwo joined in, punching Mr Davies to the head and kicking him in the face. The door staff intervened in the scuffle and ejected Taiwo from the pub, along with the other colleague involved in the fight with Mr Davies.

After walking away, Taiwo returned and looked for another way back into the pub. He ran towards Mr Davies and delivered a powerful punch to the back of the head. Mr Davies collapsed around 21 seconds later. Despite being told to wait for the police to arrive, Taiwo ran away. Mr Davies later died from the brain injury he sustained when he was punched.

Police officers arrested Taiwo on 28 August 2019 at an address in Northampton, despite him attempting to escape over the garden fence.

Taiwo was sentenced to 4 years and 10 months’ imprisonment on 17 March 2020 at the Northampton Crown Court. Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General, on 7 July the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 7 years and 2 months’ imprisonment.

After the hearing the Attorney General said: