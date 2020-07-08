Off duty Police officer saves dying bikers life in Tiptree

PC Liz Ferris was off-duty driving in #Tiptree when she came across an unresponsive motorcyclist in the road.
Liz, who has over 15 years’ experience with Essex Police, put her training into practice and performed CPR for up to 15 minutes until passing paramedics were flagged down.
They used a defibrillator while Liz continued CPR until the rider started breathing again.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Liz, who is based at Stanway Roads Policing Unit, has since been put forward for a commendation for her actions.
She said: “I was driving home and I noticed the man on the floor.
“He didn’t have a pulse and my initial reaction was to try and save him – it was a long 10 plus minutes.
“Fortunately, members of the public were able to flag down passing paramedics and the man started breathing.
“I’ve been told I’ve been put forward for a commendation and it’s nice to get recognition.
“I hope the motorcyclist is well and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
The incident took place while Liz was driving along Maldon Road on Tuesday 30 June.
She is no stranger to helping people and saving lives.
In January 2018, she helped pull a vulnerable man to safety after he was found in freezing waters in the River Thames off the Canvey coastline.
Adam Pipe, head of Essex Police’s Roads Policing, confirmed he had received an email from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust about Liz’s actions.
He said: “The email stated that without her presence and quick action the patient would have been beyond help.
“Not only did Liz save a stranger’s life, she also demonstrated the professionalism and highest standards of a police officer.”