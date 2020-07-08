Off duty Police officer saves dying bikers life in Tiptree

PC Liz Ferris was off-duty driving in #Tiptree when she came across an unresponsive motorcyclist in the road.

Liz, who has over 15 years’ experience with Essex Police, put her training into practice and performed CPR for up to 15 minutes until passing paramedics were flagged down.

They used a defibrillator while Liz continued CPR until the rider started breathing again.