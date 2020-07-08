 Officers responded to an unlicensed music event in #Brent – UKNIP
BREAKING Brent LONDON

Officers responded to an unlicensed music event in #Brent

July 8, 2020
Officers have tonight responded to reports of an unlicensed music event in #Brent #ColesGreenRoad Specially trained public order officers attended as a Section 35 Dispersal Order was authorised All those in attendance at the unlicensed music event were dispersed
 
