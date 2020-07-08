Police make number of arrests of those believed to be responsible for instigating violence during recent protests and demonstrations in London

During the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 8 July, officers arrested a number of people believed to be responsible for instigating violence during recent protests and demonstrations in London.

Those arrested this morning, and who remain in police custody, are:

– A 40 year-old man from Lewisham was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

– A 58 year-old man from Hammersmith and Fulham was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

– A 44 year-old man from Middlesbrough was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker

– A 40 year-old man from Middlesbrough was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Likewise, since Saturday, 4 July, six other men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder linked to recent protests. They are:

– A 35-year-old man from Cheshunt.

– A 35-year-old man of no fixed address.

– A 30-year-old man from Romford.

– An 18-year-old man from New Malden.

– A 36-year-old man from Edmonton.

– A 27-year-old man from Wood Green.

They have each been released under police investigation as enquiries continue.

This brings the total number of arrests in relation to recent disorder from Sunday, 31 May to Friday, 24 June, including the unlicensed music event in Brixton, to 257.

As the Met continues to investigate the unacceptable levels of violence during demonstrations, detectives are re-releasing CCTV images of those who continue to be sought. In addition, a further 22 images are being released by the team investigating incidents from Wednesday, 3 June up until Saturday, 13 June.

Commander Bas Javid, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: “When London witnessed the frankly unacceptable levels of violence during recent protests we said those actions would have consequences. This morning’s activity is proof of that and we expect to make more arrests for those who joined these demonstrations with the sole intention to cause trouble.

“During clashes with police, a small minority targeted officers with racial abuse or violence – pelting them with bottles, rocks or other items. Officers across the capital come to work to keep Londoners safe, it was deeply frustrating seeing them being so senselessly assaulted.

“As part of our commitment to holding those responsible for the violence to justice, we are also releasing more images today of those we suspect have been involved in clashes. If you have any information on the identity of these people, please get in touch.

“I would like to thank those people who have come to us with information so far. Your information has been pivotal in helping us make these arrests today.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team on 020 8246 9386 or Tweet @MetCC on Twitter quoting the relevant image number. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.