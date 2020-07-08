Tumble Dryer thought to be cause of flat fire in Plumstead that saw 30 people evacuated

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Felspar Close in Plumstead.

A four-roomed flat on the sixth floor of the building was destroyed by fire. Around 30 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. Sadly, a dog was found dead inside the flat.

The fire was discovered by a passer-by who could see smoke coming from the sixth floor and called the Brigade.

The Brigade was called at 1900 and the fire was under control by 2007. Fire crews from Plumstead, Erith, Bexley and East Greenwich fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved a tumble dryer.