A 13-year-old boy who was filmed as he kicked two police officers in what was described at the time as a “horrific attack” has been handed a referral order.

The footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media and drew widespread condemnation and outrage.

The footage of the incident was viewed millions of times and shared around the world.

PC Reem Ali and PC Andrew Macpherson had been trying to detain a male who they believed had been involved in an assault when they were set upon by a gang of males in Hackney on 10th June.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel both condemned the actions of the males who attacked the officers.

The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, apologised for his actions and said that he had “acted impulsively” after seeing the recent events in the US.

The 13-year-old had initially started filming the two officers as they tried to detain a suspect before he took it upon himself to begin kicking the officers.

On Wednesday, the boy was sentenced to a nine-month referral order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared before Stratford Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard how the boy told PC Ali that she should be “ashamed” of herself as she tried to help her colleague, who was trying to detain a male.

The officers were on patrol when they were flagged down by a member of the public who had asked them for help.

When PC Ali tried to engage with the boy, he told her: “Don’t chat to me like that, do you understand? Don’t ever f***ing chat to me like that”.

Police arrested the boy after another police officer recognised him having dealt with him on previous occasions.

The boy was joined in court by his parents.

In a letter that was handed to the court, the 13-year-old apologised for his actions and acknowledged that “it’s hard to be a police officer.”

Chairwoman of the bench Sharon Higgins, sentencing, said it was a “serious offence”, telling the boy: “But we do feel that, as a 13-year-old, this has been a wake-up call for you.

“We understand that your feelings at the time were heightened by the US and the Black Lives Matter movement at the time.”

The boy was also instructed to pay £307 in costs, including £100 compensation to each police officer.