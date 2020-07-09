A drug dealer who was found with more than £16,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in his Canterbury home has been jailed.

Stephen Baillie was arrested when Kent Police officers carried out an intelligence-led warrant at his home in Tennyson Avenue.

More than 500 wraps of drugs were found hidden around the house and his phone showed messages arranging drug deals.

Baillie admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 8 June 2020.

The 29-year-old was brought back before the same court on Monday 6 July and sentenced to three years and four months.

Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Baillie’s home on the morning of Monday 11 May.

Around 300 wraps of heroin worth around £4,000, as well as 200 wraps of crack cocaine worth around £3,000 and a large amount of uncut drugs with a potential street value of around £9,000 were found.

The drugs were hidden around a bedroom, including in a vase, and in the property’s living room. Baillie told officers he was holding the drugs for somebody else.

Analysis of his mobile phone showed messages sent to a large number of contacts offering ‘3 for £20’.

Detective Constable Gareth Foreman, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Baillie had a large amount of drugs hidden in his home, drugs which when sold to users would have led to anti-social behaviour and criminality impacting the wider community.

‘Kent Police is determined to disrupt drug dealing networks and bring dealers to justice and I hope this sentence sends out a message that prison awaits anyone who chooses to get involved.’