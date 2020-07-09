A fourth man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam.

Lee Matthews, 25 of no fixed address was charged late on Wednesday, 8 July with the murder of Kyle Kelson.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to a second incident that occurred on Friday, 19 June.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 July.

The charge has been brought following a shooting on Brocks Drive in North Cheam at 01:12hrs on Friday, 19 June.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found 25-year-old Kyle Kelson in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. He died a short time later.

Three other men have been charged with murder.

They are: Luke Matthews, 28 of Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex; Aaron McGrath, 27 of Sutton; and, Gary Hayde, 34, of Cheam.