July 9, 2020

A fourth man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam.

Lee Matthews, 25  of no fixed address was charged late on Wednesday, 8 July with the murder of Kyle Kelson.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to a second incident that occurred on Friday, 19 June.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 July.

The charge has been brought following a shooting on Brocks Drive in North Cheam at 01:12hrs on Friday, 19 June. 

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found 25-year-old Kyle Kelson in the street suffering from a gunshot injury. He died a short time later.

Three other men have been charged with murder.

They are:  Luke Matthews, 28  of Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex;  Aaron McGrath, 27  of Sutton; and,  Gary Hayde, 34,  of Cheam.

