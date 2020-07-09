A scumbag has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents relating to criminal damage to charity shops in parts of west Kent

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents relating to criminal damage to charity shops in parts of west Kent.

The 43-year-old man from east London was arrested in the Waltham Forest area, at around 8.30am on Wednesday 8 July 2020. He currently remains in custody.

It has been reported that over the past month windows have been deliberately broken at stores run by the Hospices of Hope charity, in Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge and near Sevenoaks. The charity has reported damage totalling tens of thousands of pounds, with shops also targeted in Faversham and in areas outside of Kent, including Bexley and Pimlico in central London.

If you have any information which may assist the investigation call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/111918/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org