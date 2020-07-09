A suspect has appeared in court following a reported robbery at a Herne Bay petrol station.

Kent Police was called to the petrol station in King’s Road at 9.50am on Tuesday 7 July 2020 following reports a man had stolen cigarettes.

Michael Jones, of Guildhall Street, Folkestone, was later arrested and has since been charged with robbery.

The 29-year-old was also charged with stealing alcohol and cigarettes from the same petrol station on Friday 3 July.

He is also charged with assaulting a woman in Herne Bay on Saturday 4 July and stealing jewellery and handbags from her.

Mr Jones is also charged with possession of cannabis in Herne Bay on Tuesday 7 July.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 July and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday 10 August.