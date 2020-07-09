A teenage drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a man whom he chased and stabbed to death in Medway.

Nathan Kitenge, 18, of King Edward’s Road in Barking, east London, travelled to Gillingham by rail on the morning of Friday 20 December 2019 and within an hour of his arrival had left 35-year-old Tony Eastwood for dead following a brutal knife attack.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate identified Kitenge following a painstaking review of CCTV footage and arrested him while he was attempting to leave the country aboard a Eurotunnel train.

He denied killing Mr Eastwood and claimed someone else had carried out the attack while dressed in his clothes, which he said had been stolen from him minutes beforehand. However, the jury saw through his lies and convicted him of murder on Wednesday 8 July 2020 following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Kitenge had caught a taxi from his home in Barking and then a train from the King George V Docklands Light Railway station at around 10.55am on the day of Mr Eastwood’s death, arriving in Gillingham at around 12.10pm.

CCTV cameras captured him walking through various parts of the town and also recorded him appearing to notice Mr Eastwood talking on his mobile phone in the High Street. He was then seen to turn around and follow him to Fox Street, where words were briefly exchanged before Mr Eastwood attempted to run away.

However, Kitenge quickly caught up with him before stabbing him five times to the head and body. Kent Police officers and medical personnel from South East Coast Ambulance Service attended but Mr Eastwood was declared dead at the scene.

It is suspected the incident was due to a drug-related dispute and that Mr Eastwood was known to his attacker.

Kitenge was previously unknown to Kent Police detectives but they were able to identify him by using the mobile phone number he used to book the taxi and tracking the journey of the same handset from London to Gillingham on the day of Mr Eastwood’s murder.

He was eventually located and arrested on board a Eurotunnel train bound for Paris in the early hours of Saturday 11 January 2020, and later charged with murder.

Just days before his trial was due to start, Kitenge claimed he had been robbed of his clothes and possessions during a 19-minute gap in the CCTV footage where his whereabouts were unknown, and that the person responsible must also have killed Mr Eastwood.

However, the investigation team were able to prove that the man who arrived by train in Gillingham was the same person who carried out the attack after demonstrating that he walked the same way and had the same habit of pulling the back of his top down. His mobile phone was also in his possession before and after the incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Tristan Kluibenschadl of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Director said: ‘County lines drug dealing is a problem shared by communities the length and breadth of the UK, with those responsible often committing acts of extreme violence in order to protect their particular brand.

‘We cannot be sure of the reason why Nathan Kitenge targeted Tony Eastwood, but what is certain is that he murdered him in broad daylight with no thought for the effect it would have on Mr Eastwood’s family and friends, those who witnessed the stabbing and the wider community.

‘Kitenge’s excuse that somebody else stole his clothes before attacking Mr Eastwood was ludicrous and I was confident the jury would see through his lies. However, it is thanks to the fantastic work of my officers who analysed hours of CCTV footage and telephone records that it could be proven beyond any reasonable doubt that Kitenge was the person responsible.

‘Class A drugs ruin lives, as this case tragically proves in relation to both Mr Eastwood and Kitenge himself, who at just 17 will now spend a significant portion of his adult life behind bars.

‘I hope this result sends a clear message that Kent Police takes a zero tolerance approach towards those who bring such unacceptable levels of violence into our county. We simply will not stand for it.’