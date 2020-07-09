 All lanes closed on M25 clockwise and M26 motorway closed following serious collision – UKNIP
July 9, 2020

Police and Highways England have closed all lanes on a major section of the M25 clockwise at the Clacket Lane services between Junction 4 and Junction 6 following a serious collision involving a car and lorry.

The collision happened just after 8am on Thursday morning.  Highways say they number of traffic officers at the scene who are supporting the Police.

The closure is likely to remain in place until at least 10:15am and 10:30am  say Highways England following the serious collision

 

There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic. Queuing traffic on the approach to the  incident  is reported to be approached 6 miles long.

 

The closure is between junction 4 and junction 6 and the M26 motorway  has also  been closed 

