Cash has been seized and a vulnerable woman has been safeguarded following a warrant at a suspected brothel in Canterbury.

Officers from Canterbury’s Community Policing Team attended the property in Great Stour Mews on the morning of Tuesday 7 July 2020 following information from a member of the public.

A woman who was at the address was assisted by officers, who also seized £1,600 which is suspected to have been the proceeds of prostitution.

Enquiries into possible offences linked to the property, and its ownership, remain ongoing.

Inspector Guy Thompson, from Canterbury’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘I would like to thank members of the local community for alerting us to this location.

‘As a result of their information, we have safeguarded a vulnerable woman who is thought to have been exploited for criminal financial gain.

‘This is often a hidden crime where exploitation of the most vulnerable occurs and I urge members of the public to contact us if a property appears to have lots of visitors attending alone.

‘Anyone with information should call 101, contact Kent Police via our website, or call 999 if they believe a crime is in progress.’