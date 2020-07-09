CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak with have been issued by Kent Police.

Detectives believe the person in the pictures will have important information that can help them investigate reports of two teenage girls being approached in Highfield Road, Dartford, on Monday 6 July 2020.

The incidents took place at around 8.30am and 9.30am and on both occasions the girls were inappropriately touched by a man.

Detective Chief Inspector Kaye Braybrook said: ‘Protecting children is a priority and increased patrols are taking place in the area in response to these two incidents.

‘We are following several lines of enquiry and have identified a man from CCTV images who may have important information. I encourage him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in contact with us.

‘Likewise, anyone travelling in Highfield Road between 8am and 10am may have captured some dash cam footage that could help with our investigation.

‘It may not be immediately clear from the footage that an offence has taken place but, if upon reviewing it a motorist thinks they have something that captures the man in the images, we would like to obtain it.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/115531/20.