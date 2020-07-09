 Detectives have charged four people with murder following the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton – UKNIP
July 9, 2020

Detectives have charged four people with murder following the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton.

Gurinderjit’s body was found in a car that was parked in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, on Saturday 13 July, 2019.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday 7 July, seven men were re-arrested as part of this investigation.

Today (Wednesday 8 July), detectives have charged the following people with murder:

• Aston Hannis, 29, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh
• Corin Barlow, 40, of Lumley Road, Horley, Surrey
• Charlie Statham, 30, of Crescent Close, Winchester
• Paul White, 26, of Dyson Drive, Winchester

They have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 9 July).

Three others, a 32-year-old man from Climping, West Sussex, a 32-year-old man from Winchester and a 42-year-old man from Owslebury, have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

