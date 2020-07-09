Detectives have released CCTV footage of a suspect they want to speak to in connection to of a burglary that took place in Orpington, Bromley.

On Friday, 19 June, at 8.45pm, an address in Wateringbury Close, Orpington, Bromley, BR5 was burgled.

The 83-year-old victim, was in her home address when she heard a bang and was then confronted by a male.

The suspect spoke to her and said “do you want any work done?” The victim said no, and the suspect then left the address.

It is believed the suspect may have forced entry via the front door.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a white male, of a skinny build with balding, brown/ginger hair. He was wearing a light brown jacket, jeans, blue cleaning gloves and a face mask.

Detective Constable Ben Briselden of Bromley CID, who is leading the investigation, has said: “We have today released CCTV footage of a man I wish to speak to in connection to the burglary and I am appealing for the public’s help to identify his whereabouts.”