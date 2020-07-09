Four men have been arrested on Terror offences

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing have today, 9 July, arrested four men as part of a proactive investigation.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at an address in east London; a 31-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested at another address in east London; and a 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Leicestershire.

The arrests in east London were carried out with the support of armed officers. No shots were fired, although one of the men was bitten on the foot by a police dog during the course of his arrest and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers from East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing and Leicestershire Police also assisted in the arrest in Leicestershire. No armed officers were present for that arrest.

Officers are currently searching the three addresses, and a search is also underway at a fourth address in east London as part of the investigation.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000 and remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries continue.