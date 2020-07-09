One dead one Critical following the collapse of a crane into a residential property and building site in Bow

A multi-agency investigation is ongoing following the collapse of a crane into a residential property and building site in Bow, E3.

Police were called at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday, 8 July, to Gale Street, E3.

Officers attended with LAS and LFB.

One woman inside a residential address, believed to be aged in her 80s, died at the scene.

Specialist firefighters will be working today to safely recover her body.

Her next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A construction worker was also injured and remains in hospital in critical condition.

A number of other people are believed to have suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A joint investigation is underway involving officers from the Met’s Central East Command Unit and Specialist Crime, the Health and Safety Executive, and the London Fire Brigade. The Local Authority are aware and providing support.

A scene is expected to remain in place for the next few days.

The investigation is in its very early stages. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.