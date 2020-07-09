Police are appealing for information following a reported assault in Dane Park in Margate.

Officers were called at 2.25am on Tuesday 7 July 2020 after a man reported that he was approached by two men and assaulted near Dane Road.

The man reported that his mobile phone had also been broken by the two men, who made off through Dane Park.

One of the suspects is described as white, aged around 20, of slim build and average height and wearing a khaki T-shirt.

The other man is described as taller than the first suspect with short brown hair, a cream-coloured zip-up jacket and blue jeans.

Officers are investigating and carrying out a review of local CCTV footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/115306/20