These distressing pictures show the remains of seagulls which were ‘deliberately’ killed by a motorist who drove over them – leaving one alive with its wing hanging off. Eye-witnesses claim the driver mowed down the flock of two birds in Folkestone in Kent before speeding off.

Footage has been released in a bid to track down the driver of the black Audi.

The injuries to the birds was traumatic – their eyes were bulging and the wing of the alive seagull was hanging off.’

The RSPCA, which has investigative and prosecution powers, has been informed and is looking into the matter.’