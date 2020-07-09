Two men have charged in connection with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Islington.

Nathaniel Reece, 39 of Southgate Road N1, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Matthew Hardy, 34 , of Six Acres Estate N4, was charged with murder.

Both men were charged in the early hours of Thursday, 9 July having been arrested on 7 July.

A third man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

They are due to appear this morning at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called at 3.20pm on Saturday, 4 July to Roman Way, N7, following reports of shots fired.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found Imani, who was aged 22, suffering from gunshot injuries.

His next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers.

Police continue to await the results of a post-mortem examination.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.