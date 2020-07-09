Two men will appear in court charged with conspiracy to steal vehicles

Detectives investigating multiple reports of stolen cars, vans and caravans in Kent have charged two people.

Martin Ward, 46 of Goudhurst Road, Gillingham and Owen Maughan, 42, of Spade Lane, Sittingbourne were arrested on Tuesday 7 July 2020 during a planned search warrant at properties in Spade Lane, Sittingbourne. Officers seized cash and two vehicles suspected to be stolen.

Mr Ward and Mr Maughan have since been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and possession of criminal property. They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 July 2020.