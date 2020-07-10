 A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with a van theft in Ashford – UKNIP
Ashford BREAKING Kent

A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with a van theft in Ashford

July 10, 2020

 

 

A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with a van theft in Ashford.

 

Kent Police received a report that a television and some van keys had been taken during a burglary at a property in Bank Street on Wednesday 24 June 2020. The van was also subsequently reported stolen.

 

The vehicle was found in Works Lane a short time later, but a number of tools and battery packs which had been in the van were missing.

 

Lee Darling, 46, of Gravelly Field, Ashford, was charged with taking a vehicle without consent, burglary and theft from a vehicle on Thursday 9 July.

 

He remains in custody and is due to appear via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 July. 

FacebookTwitter