Body found in £550,000 Home in Ebbsfleet Valley near Swanscombe

A body has been found after officers from Kent Police used a fork lift truck to smash down the door of a £500,000 home of a new housing estate in Ebbsfleet Valley, Swanscombe on Friday afternoon.

An investigation has been launched following a concerns for welfare was made to Police

A number of officers and an ambulance was were seen at the property on Emmeline Avenue on the Redrow homes estate just after 2.30pm.

A shocked neighbour who asked not to be named said officers tried to smash down the door but it has been barricaded.

Police then went on to the building site and they brought a fork lift truck down and smashed there way in with that. Police and Paramedics then went into the property. One of them came back out and said it was too late.

Scene of crime officers from Kent Police have spent most of the afternoon at the property photographing the door and inside the property they spent a few hours there.

Just after 7pm on Friday a private ambulance was seen at the property removed a person who is understood to be the owner of the property.

Officers remain at the property.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.