Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses as the investigation into a murder in Dulwich continues.

Police were called at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 8 July, to reports of a stabbing on Seeley Drive, SE21.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:03hrs.

Although officers await formal identification, they believe that the deceased is Donnell Rhule, 18, (25/11/01) from south-east London. Donnell’s next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held at Greenwich Mortuary on 10 July.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

As this early stage, it is believed that the victim was attacked on Lyall Road before making his way to a parade of shops on Seeley Drive.

DCI Rob Pack, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who saw anyone leaving the scene. This is a generally quiet area, so I am certain that a number of people will have seen or heard something significant.

“I am also appealing to trace the driver of a blue Renault hatchback, possibly used as an Uber or other private hire vehicle, which picked up a passenger in Seeley Drive at around 6.30pm.”

Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, Commander of the Met’s Central South Command Unit, said: “I am saddened to hear of this tragic murder and our thoughts are with Donnell’s family, friends and the wider community. We are committed to bringing them the justice they deserve and we are supporting the Specialist Crime Command who lead the investigation.

“Our local safer neighbourhood officers will provide an increased policing presence in the coming days to provide reassurance and support. I urge anyone with any information about the events leading to this tragic loss of life to come forward and tell us.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room via 101 quoting reference CAD 6306/8July.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.