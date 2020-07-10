One Dead,One Critical after Crossharbour station stabbing

Police were called shortly after 6pm on Friday, 10 July to reports of two males injured at Alexia Square, E14 close to Crossharbour DLR station.

Officers attended and found a man, believed aged in his late teens or early 20s, suffering stab injuries. Emergency services provided first aid but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are yet to be informed.

A second male, believed aged in his late teens, was taken by the LAS to an east London hospital. Police await an update on his condition.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests. Enquiries continue.

At this early stage anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.