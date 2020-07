A dispersal authority has been granted for the London Brough of Lewisham side of the Silwood Estate, from 6pm 11/07/20 to 6am 12/07/20 boundaries by Concorde Way, Oldfield Grove, Somerfield Street and Silwood Street to include Bolina Road, Zampa Road, Stockhold Rd and Senegal Road. Police bosses granted the order but have not revealed why.