A body has been found in the search for missing man Milton Andrla, police have confirmed.

The 60-year-old man from Crawley was reported missing on Monday 15 June after he told family he was going to the doctors but failed to attend his appointment.

Specialist search and rescue teams, search dogs and drones were deployed by Sussex Police during the investigation.

Sadly, a body was found during searches in Crawley on Friday, July 10.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Milton’s family have been informed, police said

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, police added.

The coroner’s office has been informed.

Sussex Police said there will be a continued police presence in the area while enquiries continue.