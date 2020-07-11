A man has been jailed for his role in an aggravated burglary in north London.

Craig Green, 38 of Beatty Road, Stanmore was sentenced on Friday, 9 July to 11 years’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court.

He had previously been found guilty of aggravated burglary.

Acting Detective Sergeant Mitchell Lockey, from the North West Command Unit, said: “A family were threatened by Green and his accomplices. Everyone should feel safe in their homes but the events of that day will stay with them.

“It is only right that Green is beginning a lengthy prison sentence. Hopefully, with the help of the public, those who were also involved will be caught and share his fate.”

Police were called on 11 October 2019 to reports that four suspects had entered an address on Bush Grove, NW9. They threatened the occupants with a firearm and crowbar.

The suspects – one of whom was dressed to look like a police officer – stole a safe containing a significant amount of money and fled the scene.

Detectives launched an investigation and Green was quickly identified as being involved. He was arrested two weeks later.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the other suspects. Officers would like to speak with anyone who has information regarding the burglary and who is yet to come forward.

They should call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 3728/11Oct19.