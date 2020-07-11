A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Stephen Morrisson.

A sixth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Stephen Morrisson.

30-year-old Stephen died after he was stabbed in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wakes Arms roundabout on Epping New Road around 8pm on Tuesday 23 June.

A warrant was executed at an address in West London, yesterday morning, Thursday 9 July and a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

She has been release on bail until Monday 3 August.

A 26-year-old man from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday 7 July has been release under investigation.

Anyone with information about the circumstance around Stephen Morrisson’s murder, are asked to contact our Major Crime Team through our major incident public reporting site: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively you can call us on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.