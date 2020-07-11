Armed Patrol in Kent arrest man in Snodland assault

Kent Police was called to a report of an assault in the Holborough Road area of Snodland at 1.34pm on Saturday 11 July 2020.

A man was found with hand injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Officers, including armed patrols, attended and a 50-year old man from Snodland was arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 11-0752.