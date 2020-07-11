Detectives launch probe after Times pieces worth over £300,000 are stolen

Detectives from the Central East Command Unit are appealing for information after the theft of high value watches along a delivery route in Stepney Green, which included stops at Cephas Street, Pemell Close and Assembly Passage.

Between approximately 10.05am and 10.25am on Monday, 1 June, two boxes containing a large quantity of high value watches were stolen from the rear of a FedEx delivery van, along with several other packages.

The Cabot Watch Company (CWC) watches which are pictured above are relatively rare and are only sold new by a single shop or sold directly from the watch manufacturer.

The total value of the theft is believed to be worth over £300,000 which includes the value of the watches and other components.

Police area appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the theft and anyone that may be aware of these watches being offered for sale.

There have been no arrest at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could identify those responsible should contact Met CC on 101. Please quote CAD 5349/09JUL20.