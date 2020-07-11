It may seem as if it been a long time, but Disneyland Paris have announced they are reopening the doors in the 15th July.

Disneyland Paris announced a phased reopening of the resort as of 15th July 2020, starting with both theme parks, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village.

The phased reopening will introduce enhanced health and safety measures implemented for both Cast Members and guests. Theme park capacity will be limited to comply with governmental requirements, Disneyland Paris will manage attendance through a new online theme park reservation system available as of early July and subject to availability.

To provide guests with maximum flexibility, new booking conditions are now available through the website.

Some of the conditions in place are:

Appropriate face masks to be worn by all

Guests aged 11 and older are required to wear an appropriate face mask at all times except when eating.

Physical distancing

Limited attendance and physical distancing will be implemented throughout the Resort, including queues and attractions.

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Disneyland Paris is increasing the frequency of cleaning measures in addition to the standards of cleanliness already in place.

Hand sanitising stations

More than 2,000 sanitising and hand washing stations are available.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. Travel to some countries and territories is currently exempted.

This advice is being kept under constant review. Travel disruption is still possible and national control measures may be brought in with little notice.

When you’re abroad;

Be prepared to comply with measures at your destination to manage a localised outbreak. If you test positive for coronavirus you are likely to need to get treatment locally and stay there until you have recovered. If you are required to quarantine or self-isolate by local authorities, you should expect to do so in the country. You may need to stay longer. Plan ahead for any delays to your return home and the financial implications or practical arrangements you may need to make