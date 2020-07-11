A dispersal order has been put in place in part of #Chelmsford because we have been made aware of a planned unauthorised large gathering in the area.
It follows recent anti-social behaviour in the area including noise, reported drug use and large gatherings of people.
A dispersal order will be put into place from 6pm today, Friday 10 July, to 6pm on Sunday 12 July.
It will cover Ingatestone Road, Highwood Road, Ivy Barns Lane and the sounding area shown in the map.
Inspector Barry Booth said: “The order gives officers the powers to direct anyone causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.
“Breaching any direction given under the order is a criminal offence.
“We will use policing powers as appropriate to deal with any anti-social and criminal behaviour “