East Sussex Fire crews called to Three Storey property a blaze in Hastings

July 11, 2020

East Sussex fire and rescue service  have sent four pumping appliances  plus  an aerial ladder platform to tackle a property a blaze in Hastings this afternoon (Saturday)

Twenty five  firefighters and officers are tackling a fire within a  3 storey building in St Mary’s Road.

Firefighters are using 6 Breathing apparatus with  three teams of firefighters committed into the property. 

They are using 2 hose reel jets in an attempt to bring the fire under control.

Drivers and the public are being asked to avoid the area and respect the road closures in place

 

 

