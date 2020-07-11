East Sussex Fire crews called to Three Storey property a blaze in Hastings

East Sussex fire and rescue service have sent four pumping appliances plus an aerial ladder platform to tackle a property a blaze in Hastings this afternoon (Saturday)

Twenty five firefighters and officers are tackling a fire within a 3 storey building in St Mary’s Road.

Firefighters are using 6 Breathing apparatus with three teams of firefighters committed into the property.

They are using 2 hose reel jets in an attempt to bring the fire under control.

Drivers and the public are being asked to avoid the area and respect the road closures in place