Eight fire crews called incident at the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone

Firefighters from Kent fire and rescue are currently dealing with an incident at The Grand Burstin Hotel on Marine Parade in #Folkestone.

Eight pumping appliances have been called to the incident just after 6pm on Saturday evening.

A full evacuation of the hotel is currently taking place.

Members of the public and drivers are being asked to avoid the area so fire crews and resources can respond effectively

Neighbours who live near the complex have stated that no smoke is present.

Police have put in cordons around the hotel and have move members of the public back from the on going incident.

Kent fire and rescue have been approached for comment

More to follow