Father of One stabbed to death at Crossharbour DLR station

Detectives at British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a murder investigation after two men were stabbed at Crossharbour DLR station this evening (10/07).

Shortly after 6pm, officers were called to Crossharbour DLR station following a report of a stabbing and they attended alongside paramedics.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, a 19-year-old father of one very sadly died at the scene, as a result of his injuries.

A second man was treated for stab wounds, before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains following treatment.

The deceased’s family has been informed and is currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

The station remains closed this evening (10/07) while specialist officers conduct enquiries. No arrests have been made at present.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams from British Transport Police said: “This was a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a man tragically lose his life and another in hospital with serious injuries.

“While we are at the early stages of our investigation, we believe a group of young men were involved in an altercation at the station, before two of the men received stab wounds.

“We are doing all we can to find those responsible, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact us as soon as possible.

“Please text BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 424 of 10/07/20. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This level of violence is highly unusual on the rail network, but we will be increasing our uniformed patrols in the Crossharbour area in the coming days, to help reassure the travelling public. “